Journalist Ahmed Rashid on the Taliban's Return to Power What Comes Next for Afghanistan

Category: World Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 12:29 Hits: 7

As the Taliban says it will soon declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan after seizing control of the country, we discuss their history with award-winning journalist Ahmed Rashid, author of several books, including “Taliban: Militant Islam, Oil and Fundamentalism in Central Asia.” “These militants have become very well integrated into Afghan society and into Taliban society,” Rashid notes, and if the U.S. wants to capture them, “it’s going to be extremely difficult.” Rashid also looks at the Taliban’s relationship with China, history of human rights abuses against women and whether they will be allowed to continue their education.

