Category: World Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 06:42 Hits: 7

Afghans scramble to the Kabul airport, which is being secured by the Americans. The airport is the only way out for now as the Taliban encircled the capital. DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/chaos-at-kabul-airport-as-afghans-try-to-flee-live-updates/a-58874510?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf