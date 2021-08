Category: World Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 06:49 Hits: 6

Melbourne is implementing a night curfew, restrictions on movement and will close down parks and playgrounds. Sydney recorded its highest death toll of seven in the last 24 hours. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-melbourne-extends-lockdown-with-tougher-restrictions/a-58874375?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf