News Roundup: Kabul falls; Florida pandemic claims three educators in 24 hours

In the news today: After the U.S. military withdrawal ending two decades of occupation, the Afghanistan capital fell today to Taliban forces. Here in the United States, the Republican-state pandemic surge still continues to grow.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

Taliban moving in on Kabul; Afghanistan's president flees country

'Lamb walking into a slaughterhouse': Three Florida educators die of COVID-19 complications

Daily Kos joins family of late Hon. John Lewis to urge Biden to push for end to Jim Crow relic

Amid climate crisis, HBCUs are investing in pathways to environmental sustainability

Music paints our emotions with a full palette of colors

Community Spotlight: Climate Brief works for solutions to the climate crisis

Pow Wow (Commemorative for Matthew Gives Plenty) w/My Many Feathered Friends

St. Thomas University GOP chair arrested in FL for aiding prominent GOP donor in sex trafficking

What Ron DeSantis Is Showing Us

