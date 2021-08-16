News Roundup: Kabul falls; Florida pandemic claims three educators in 24 hours

Category: World Hits: 5
In the news today: After the U.S. military withdrawal ending two decades of occupation, the Afghanistan capital fell today to Taliban forces. Here in the United States, the Republican-state pandemic surge still continues to grow.
Here's some of what you may have missed:
• Taliban moving in on Kabul; Afghanistan's president flees country
• 'Lamb walking into a slaughterhouse': Three Florida educators die of COVID-19 complications
• Daily Kos joins family of late Hon. John Lewis to urge Biden to push for end to Jim Crow relic
• Amid climate crisis, HBCUs are investing in pathways to environmental sustainability
• Music paints our emotions with a full palette of colors
Community Spotlight:
• Community Spotlight: Climate Brief works for solutions to the climate crisis
• Pow Wow (Commemorative for Matthew Gives Plenty) w/My Many Feathered Friends
Also trending from the community:
• St. Thomas University GOP chair arrested in FL for aiding prominent GOP donor in sex trafficking
• What Ron DeSantis Is Showing Us
