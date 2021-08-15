Pregnant mom accuses Frontier Airlines of mistreatment over mask dispute involving their toddler child

Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021 15:39 Hits: 5

Frontier Airlines passengers are accusing the airline of treating them like criminals due to their toddler child having difficulties wearing a mask while eating.

According to KXAN, Rebecca Sylvia-Cramer was not pleased with the way she was treated when Frontier Airlines told her that her 2-year-old son was being "non-compliant" with the airline's mask policy. During a Zoom call with KXAN, Sylvia-Cramer explained her son's health condition as she shared her reaction to the treatment she endured during her clash with the flight attendant.

"My son has a kidney issue, and I am pregnant, so we can't get sick," she explained. "The biggest issue for me is that I got treated like a criminal, and I am not a criminal"

Sylvia-Cramer, her mother, and her two children, ages 4 and 2 were scheduled to fly out on Wednesday, August 11. She recalled her encounter with the flight attendant as she revealed the attendant addressed her 2-year-old son about wearing his mask instead of directing the order to her.

"So, I will say that the first time we were approached, [the flight attendant] did not approach me, she approached my son and told my son, who is 2-years-old, and told him he needed to stop playing with the armrest."

She added, "I had one [mask] ready for both my kids, and I said, 'he's eating now.' It's my understanding that if kids are eating, they can take their masks off."

Shortly after, Sylvia-Cramer, who is also pregnant with her third child, said her family was approached by multiple flight attendants. "I was like, 'what's going on? Do you think I'm not being compliant, like I understand I'm trying to get him to wear his mask.' And [one flight attendant] said, 'no we're just checking for numbers. We need to know if he's a lap child or has his own seat.'"

Then, she was approached by a male flight attendant and that's when she became upset.

The publication reports:

"Still, according to Sylvia-Cramer, another Frontier Airlines employee boarded the plane and told her his supervisor was trying to decide whether her family should take a different flight. That's when Sylvia-Cramer, who is now in tears telling this part of her story, says, 'I stood up, and I said, 'I'm so sorry. I'm pregnant, and I have two toddlers, and I'm just doing the best I can.'"

In reference to the Frontier Airlines eating policy, the airline said, "Pulling your mask down briefly to eat or drink is allowed but having your mask down for an extended period of time is not."

Frontier's mask policy states: "As required by federal law, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Order and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Security Directive, all passengers and employees must wear a face covering over nose and mouth throughout the Frontier travel experience including at ticket counters, gate areas, baggage claim, and onboard all flights."

Frontier Airlines has reportedly issued a refund to the family.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/08/family-blasts-frontier-airlines/