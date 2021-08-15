The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Afghanistan: Taliban Forces Occupy Kabul as the President Flees

On Sunday, Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani fled to Tajikistan while the Taliban forces took control of the capital Kabul. 

Named themselves The Islamic Emirate, the Taliban announced they would enter Kabul to avoid lootings or harm the local population by "opportunists."

After the militias occupied all positions previously abandoned by the Afghan Army, Taliban forces established patrols, which constantly check people on the streets. 

Insurgent troops took control of the northern, western, and southern Kabul entrances to force the government to a political transition.

On Sunday, Afghan authorities requested all officials to abandon their jobs and go home, while stores, banks, and all services are closing.

After launching a blitz offensive, which started the same day the U.S. began the withdrawal of its troops on the ground, Taliban militias controlled almost all provinces neighboring Kabul.

Many countries started evacuating civil and diplomatic staff due to Kabul's imminent fall. The U.S. sent back 4.000 troops to evacuate its personnel. 

 

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Afghanistan-Taliban-Forces-Occupy-Kabul-as-the-President-Flees-20210815-0001.html

