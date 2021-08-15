The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘I’m worried for our future’: Residents of Kabul attempt to flee Taliban takeover

Taliban fighters surrounded Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on August 15, after weeks of capturing territory around the country. The Islamist group’s arrival has prompted a mass exodus from the city as panicked residents attempted to flee and foreign embassies evacuated their staff. Our Observers hope that the government and the Taliban will keep their promise to prevent fighting and keep residents safe.

