NEW YORK (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday urged the Taliban and all other parties to exercise the utmost restraint in order to protect lives and expressed particular concern about the future of women and girls in Afghanistan. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/08/16/un-chief-urges-taliban-restraint-is-concerned-about-women-girls