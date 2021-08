Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021 17:24 Hits: 3

Taliban forces entered the capital of Kabul early Sunday and the Afghanistan president fled the country, signaling the end of a 20-year Western effort to remake Afghanistan.

