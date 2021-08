Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021 13:14 Hits: 4

At least four children died after a grenade attack on a truck in Karachi occurred late on Saturday. The onslaught is being viewed as a way of sabotaging Pakistan's independence day commemorations.

