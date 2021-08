Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 August 2021 14:38 Hits: 1

A firefighting plane that was rented from Russia crashed Saturday in a mountainous area in southern Turkey. All eight people onboard were killed in the crash, the Russian defence ministry said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210814-eight-dead-as-russian-firefighting-plane-crashes-in-southern-turkey