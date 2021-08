Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021 14:30 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that embassy staff in Kabul are leaving the facility and moving to the airport, as Taliban insurgents entered the Afghan capital and an official said President Ashraf Ghani had left for Tajikistan. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/08/15/blinken-says-us-embassy-staff-in-kabul-are-moving-to-airport