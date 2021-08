Category: World Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 16:41 Hits: 1

According to results from the 2020 census, the U.S. became more diverse over the past decade, with increases in Hispanic, Asian, and multiracial populations fueling the change. For the first time, there is no majority racial or ethnic group for people younger than 18.

