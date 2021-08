Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021 03:24 Hits: 5

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake has struck Haiti, leaving hundreds dead and more than 1,800 injured. Rescue efforts are ongoing and caretaker Prime Minister Ariel Henry says the demand for aid will be "enormous."

