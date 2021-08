Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 August 2021 16:14 Hits: 5

The Taliban’s rapid-fire advance through Afghanistan has left women and girls, a whole generation of whom have grown up with rights and freedoms, among the most vulnerable. Now they stand to lose those hard-won gains as the Taliban look poised to march on Kabul.

