Saturday, 14 August 2021

Lionel Messi stood and smiled, looking transfixed as Paris Saint-Germain fans chanted the soccer great's name — “Leo Messi, Leo Messi” — before Saturday's French league game against Strasbourg. Not yet fully fit, Messi did not make the match squad, but saw his new club beat Strasbourg 4-2.

