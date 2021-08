Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021 04:52 Hits: 5

At least 20 people were killed and nearly 80 others injured when a fuel tank exploded in northern Lebanon Sunday, burning crowds clamouring for gasoline in the crisis-hit country.

