Canada Instates Mandatory Vaccination for All Federal Workers

Canada Instates Mandatory Vaccination for All Federal Workers

Canada announced on Friday that it will order mandatory vaccination for all federal workers as it rushes to fight the Delta variant.

"Vaccines work. Since the start of Canada’s vaccination campaign in mid-December, less than 1% of COVID-19 cases have been among people who are fully vaccinated. And that’s why we’re going to require vaccination across the federal public service as early as the end of September," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

"In addition to federal public servants, we’re also going to require employees in federally-regulated transportation sectors - including air, rail, and marine sectors - to be vaccinated as soon as possible this fall, and by the end of October at the latest," the official added.

The vaccine order also included travelers who transport by planes, trains, or cruise ships. The authorities have said the measure is the best way to end the pandemic and to remain safely open.

