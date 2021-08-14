Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 August 2021 00:55 Hits: 5

Canada announced on Friday that it will order mandatory vaccination for all federal workers as it rushes to fight the Delta variant.

"Vaccines work. Since the start of Canada’s vaccination campaign in mid-December, less than 1% of COVID-19 cases have been among people who are fully vaccinated. And that’s why we’re going to require vaccination across the federal public service as early as the end of September," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Vaccines work. Since the start of Canada’s vaccination campaign in mid-December, less than 1% of COVID-19 cases have been among people who are fully-vaccinated. And that’s why we’re going to require vaccination across the federal public service as early as the end of September. August 13, 2021

"In addition to federal public servants, we’re also going to require employees in federally-regulated transportation sectors - including air, rail, and marine sectors - to be vaccinated as soon as possible this fall, and by the end of October at the latest," the official added.

The vaccine order also included travelers who transport by planes, trains, or cruise ships. The authorities have said the measure is the best way to end the pandemic and to remain safely open.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | Indigenous groups have called for the cancellation of the July 1th Canada Day Celebration after the indigenous genocide discovery. pic.twitter.com/UxlV7GXMdF July 1, 2021

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Canada-Instates-Mandatory-Vaccination-for-All-Federal-Workers-20210813-0018.html