Afghanistan: Taliban Forces Seized 20 Capital Cities in a Week

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani confirmed that Taliban forces have taken over 20 out of 34 provincial capitals of the country on their way to Kabul.

"Given the current situation, the re-mobilization of our security forces is our top priority, and we are taking all necessary measures to guarantee so," Ghani declared.

Asadabad was the last capital to fall in the eastern Kunar province, where the Taliban set free all prisoners from the local prison.

The militias occupied many of these cities without army resistance, such as Sharana in the Paktika province. So far, the insurgent movement has gained control in 140 districts, and almost ten border crossing points.

Taliban's advance is delicate since the insurgents stay just 100 kilometers away from the capital Kabul.

This situation has pushed Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, U.S., and Spain to withdraw diplomatic and civil staff from the Central Asian nation.

Afghan people are massively attending to migration offices to leave the country, while human rights organizations have called on neighboring nations to offer shelter to the civilian population.

