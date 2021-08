Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021 04:48 Hits: 5

Rescuers in Bangladesh were searching for survivors after a boat carrying over 40 refugees capsized in the Bay of Bengal. The Rohingya were trying to escape the Bhashan Char island camp.

