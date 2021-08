Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021 07:36 Hits: 6

Migrants are often maligned as being responsible for Europe’s problems. But, as Michael Thaidigsmann argues, a long-term vision on integration is in Europe’s interests.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-europe-s-migrants-are-part-of-the-solution/a-58757752?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf