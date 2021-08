Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021 06:10 Hits: 6

Ivory Coast has declared a first case of the Ebola hemorrhagic virus in 25 years, the health minister and the World Health Organization (WHO) said separately on Saturday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210815-ivory-coast-detects-first-ebola-case-in-25-years