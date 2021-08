Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021 09:57 Hits: 6

Videos claiming to show graphene or graphene oxide – materials that some people believe are in Covid-19 vaccines, making them toxic – have been circulating on social media over the past few days. The videos all show a dark material moving in strange ways, sometimes in response to a magnet. But it turns out that these videos don’t show graphene at all.

