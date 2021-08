Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021 09:38 Hits: 12

KUALA LUMPUR: Political intrigue continues at the official residences of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Bukit Damansara here as talk of his resignation as prime minister continues to swirl. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/08/15/scores-of-journalists-set-up-camp-outside-pm039s-residence-as-talk-of-resignation-swirls