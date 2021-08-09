Band-Aid Over a Bullet Wound : Housing Advocates Welcome CDC Eviction Moratorium But Say It's Not Enough

Category: World Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 12:41 Hits: 2

Despite a new two-month moratorium on evictions issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, millions of people in the U.S. are still at risk of losing their homes as landlords in some states fight back against the measure. The new CDC moratorium is “a band-aid over a bullet wound,” says Tara Raghuveer, director of KC Tenants, a tenants’ rights organization in Kansas City. “This is a very small step. It’s the bare minimum. And for many tenants … this will actually not offer the protections that are needed to keep them in their homes.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/8/9/eviction_moratorium_tara_raghuveer