The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Teachers Union President Randi Weingarten on Why She Now Supports Vaccine Mandates for Teachers

Category: World Hits: 2

Seg2 weingarten vaccine

We continue to look at the state of school reopenings amid a surge in COVID-19 infections among children in the U.S. with Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers. Weingarten, who had favored voluntary vaccinations for teachers, now backs a vaccine mandate for educators because the Delta variant “significantly changes the circumstances.” Weingarten notes that almost 90% of teachers represented by the American Federation of Teachers are already vaccinated, saying it’s time to stop “scapegoating” teachers for the challenges in reopening schools. “The teachers in the country understand the importance of being back in school and the importance of vaccinations,” she says.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/8/10/teacher_vaccine_mandate_randi_weingarten

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version