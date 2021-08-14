News Roundup: GOP says doing nothing is all we can do about COVID-19, and MyPillow debunks himself

Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 August 2021 02:30 Hits: 5

It is Friday! The Republican Party’s never-ending plan to do absolutely nothing and blame everyone else for its impotence continues unabated! At every turn, reality and facts fly in their faces, and even though they show no signs of relenting, the hope is that enough people will realize what an utter sham GOP representatives are. On the other side, scientists and the Democratic Party continue trying to mend what has been broken.

Here are some stories you may have missed:

DeSantis, aka Gov. DeathSentence, tells Floridians they're sitting ducks as delta surges

GOP operative charged, including 5 counts of child sex trafficking

Mike Lindell's ridiculous 'cyber symposium' melts down as it becomes clear the con man was conned

Asian American jogger attacked as new report details shocking rise of hate crimes

Booster shots, vaccines for kids, and full FDA approval are all on the way. When do they arrive?

Everything 'conservative' is shrinking as the movement's slow death continues unabated

'Oh, that's not true': Watch as scientist debunks anti-vax nonsense in real time

ICE and private prison company GEO Group continue to endanger immigrants through use of pesticides

First round of child tax credit payments has reduced hunger–do Blue Dogs want to endanger that?​​​​​​​

And from the community:

The New Yorker: New poll shows Ron DeSantis losing support among Florida voters opposed to dying​​​​​​​

The World Indigenous Leaders Conference, 1st Truth Commission on Decolonization and Reconciliation​​​​​​​

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2045610