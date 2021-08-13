Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: The price of stubbornness is high

Category: World Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 12:22 Hits: 6

Nicole Carr/ProPublica:

My Kids’ School Won’t Reinstate Masks Despite a Recent Surge in COVID Cases. Here’s What I Chose to Do. Georgia’s Cobb County School District had parents choose between virtual and in-person learning, then lifted its mask mandate. Many families are frantically figuring out how to navigate this reality. ProPublica reporter Nicole Carr is one of them. “You have a good number of parents who fundamentally would like to see less people getting infected and less people getting into the hospital, and they’re willing to do what needs to be done so that people don’t get sick,” Howard told me. “You have another group in this county and in this country that fundamentally believe that this virus has to run its course. And they’re not saying it out loud, but what I’m hearing between the lines is: ‘People are going to get sick. Some people are going to have to go to the hospital. Some people might tragically pass, but the best way through it is to literally allow it to take its course.’”

The Scott Atlas approach of “let ‘er rip” needs to be addressed by public health.

Support for Congressional plans via new Fox poll: Bipartisan infrastructure plan: 62% favor 30% oppose $3.5 trillion reconciliation plan: 56% favor 38% oppose August 12, 2021

Rachel Gutman/Atlantic:

Why Is It Taking So Long to Get Vaccines for Kids? A few things still need to happen before the shots can be authorized for Americans younger than 12. Vaccine availability will not bring this pediatric outbreak to a halt. But it will help curb the spread of the virus for everyone, and give many families a better sense of how to plan for the future. To that end, as we hurtle toward the fall, parents, teachers, and pediatricians are eager to know when, exactly, the youngest Americans will have a shot at getting a shot. Even though the timeline is still uncertain, the government and vaccine makers have offered hints to help us understand how the process might unfold.

Not out of the supply chain woods but score one for team transitory--used car hyperinflation is behind us@SmokeonCarspic.twitter.com/YLkRkC4MVJ August 11, 2021

Politico:

Poll: Majorities support vaccine, mask mandates — but not Republicans The new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll shows GOP voters shunning broadly popular measures to control the spread of the virus, which is spiking across the country. A majority of voters support mandatory coronavirus vaccines and indoor mask-wearing requirements, according to a new Morning Consult/POLITICO poll that shows opposition to the requirements is chiefly limited to Republicans. The survey also found that about half of all voters blame the new wave of infections that have sent numbers spiking equally on the unvaccinated and on political leaders opposed to mask-wearing and social-distancing mandates. About one-fifth of voters said neither is responsible; 14 percent blamed the unvaccinated solely and another 7 percent targeted the politicians.

Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida do not have winning arguments. The next clickbait article will be: “Abbott and DeSantis are actively trying to kill their constituents … and it just might work!” Because it’s all a game. They take the same approach as they did with the insurrection: It’s just a game about who’s on top.

Issac J Bailey/Nieman Reports:

Journalism Must Pick a Side — Not of a Party But for Democracy Journalists are advocates and activists for democracy, whether we want to admit it or not Seems we need a reminder. On Jan. 6, 2021, the nation’s Capitol building was attacked — not figuratively, but literally. Thousands of people descended upon D.C. in an attempt to stop the certification of the results from the 2020 presidential election. A handful of people died, either on the day or in the following days. More than 140 Capitol police officers sustained injuries after being beaten by mobs using flag poles and other items as weapons. Pipe bombs and material for IEDs were found in the area. The certification process had to be halted for several hours before order could be restored, but not before millions of dollars of damage had been inflicted.

Well here it is. .@WashTimes reports that according to Lindell's lead cyber expert the packet capture data that is the linchpin of the entire symposium is illegitimate. It was Dennis Montgomery's garbage data, and it was fraudulent.https://t.co/7NZ2z4jjve August 12, 2021

The Lily:

Cuomo used his daughters as a ‘shield’ in his speech. These viewers aren’t buying it. The governor spoke directly to his three daughters when he resigned Tuesday afternoon As viewers watched Cuomo’s resignation, many were frustrated to see him invoke his twin daughters, 22, and his elder daughter, 25. Male public figures often lean on women in their family when discussing sexual misconduct and #MeToo allegations, attempting to paint themselves as particularly sympathetic and attuned to the issue. By reminding New Yorkers, again, of his role as a father, Cuomo seemed to be “deflecting,” said 27-year-old New Yorker Elly Belle, and using his daughters “as a shield.”

While Abbott bars local mask options, "Texas hospitals are on the brink of catastrophe, close to being completely overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, leaders of some of the state’s largest hospitals told state lawmakers Tuesday." https://t.co/U7F5OS56Yu via @TexasTribune August 11, 2021

David Dayen/TAP:

Infrastructure Summer: The Bipartisan Bill Is Step One of Many Democrats might get hung up on the very next step, the budget resolution for the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. The result shows the power, in a 50-50 Senate, of a small group of centrists sticking together to force through their priorities. Dozens of amendment votes changed very little about the overall package, which still mostly matches the latest fact sheet. And yet ultimately, it’s one of those pieces of legislation that can simultaneously be called the biggest boost to infrastructure in U.S. history and a modest effort at the same time. A one-time boost of investment in physical infrastructure is welcome and should be cherished. But many of the ambitions President Biden had in his initial infrastructure proposal cannot be realized through this effort.

This is such an important, crucial story that I fear is getting lost amid... everything. Election workers are fearing for their lives, owing to the GOP fomenting of "fraud" conspiracy theories.https://t.co/C4gGZVN74I August 11, 2021

EJ Dionne/WaPo:

Bipartisanship for infrastructure is great. Don’t expect it for much else. The bipartisan infrastructure bill the Senate passed Tuesday is a big deal, but let’s say it upfront: Not everything that’s bipartisan is good, and not everything that’s good is bipartisan. Bipartisanship should be a method, not a fetish. Nor should the bill’s remarkable margin — 69 to 30, with 19 Republicans joining all the Democrats in voting yes — be hailed as a sign that all is well. If the Senate’s much-abused filibuster remains unchanged, Republicans are certain to block political reform (as they showed in the early hours of Wednesday when they prevented consideration of a voting rights bill) and millions of Americans will have their right to vote impeded.

Forget incentives like paid time off or free concert tickets. CEOs and businesses are making Covid vaccines mandatory as the delta variant spreads https://t.co/KBULoZ7hFT August 12, 2021

Greg Sargent/WaPo:

Joe Manchin just threatened to derail Biden’s big win. Please proceed, Senator. “I firmly believe that continuing to spend at irresponsible levels puts at risk our nation’s ability to respond to the unforeseen crises our country could face,” the West Virginia Democrat said, citing “serious concerns” that “inflation” could be exacerbated by “trillions in additional spending.” There are reasons to be skeptical that this will end up mattering too much, however. And those reasons reveal important peculiarities about the moment, and about the true nature of the challenges Democrats now face.

So the choices of some people are in fact affecting others? ???? https://t.co/2JbJFQJdjP August 10, 2021

