Taliban Claim Kandahar, Afghanistan’s Second-Largest City

Taliban Claim Kandahar, Afghanistan’s Second-Largest City

The Taliban claimed Friday to have captured Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city, which would leave just the capital and pockets of other territory in the government's hands.

"Kandahar is completely conquered. The Mujahideen reached Martyrs' Square in the city," a Taliban spokesman tweeted on an officially recognized account -- a claim backed by a resident, who told AFP government forces appeared to have withdrawn en masse to a military facility outside the city.

