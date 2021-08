Category: World Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 13:59 Hits: 5

Africa has vaccinated more than 50 million people against COVID. However, that figure is way below other continents. As a result, countries such as Kenya and Rwanda are pushing for partial vaccination mandates.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/africa-ramps-up-vaccine-drive-as-covid-cases-surge/a-58853367?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf