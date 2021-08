Category: World Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 15:05 Hits: 6

Ruptured by conflict and the pandemic, a trade that dates back to the 14th century will soon be a thing of the past in Kashmir, according to local traders.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-dying-art-of-papier-mache-in-kashmir/a-58852702?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf