Russia's 'moral entrepreneurs' who enforce public drinking ban through violence

Russia's 'moral entrepreneurs' who enforce public drinking ban through violence Activists from a Russian group called Lev Protiv confronted partying soldiers during celebrations for a holiday honouring Russian airborne forces on August 2 and demanded they respect a ban on public drinking in parks. Hundreds of thousands of people have watched the Youtube videos of the confrontations, which show the activists stopping people, sometimes violently, from drinking. The so-called vigilante group, who claim to be “moral entrepreneurs”, received government funding in 2014 and 2015. 

