Category: World Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 11:59 Hits: 5

Greece breathed a sigh of relief Friday after "mega fires" that have ravaged much of the country were brought under control, but firefighters elsewhere in southern Europe braced for fresh outbreaks.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210813-greece-brings-mega-fires-under-control-as-more-blazes-threaten-southern-europe