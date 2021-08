Category: World Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 15:17 Hits: 5

PETALING JAYA: Umno has rejected Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's bipartisan offer and urged Malaysians to remain calm until the Yang di-Pertuan Agong appoints a new premier under Article 40(2) of the Federal Constitution. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/08/13/umno-rejects-muhyiddin039s-bipartisan-offer-urges-calm-among-m039sians-until-king-appoints-new-pm