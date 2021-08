Category: World Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 08:28 Hits: 6

Over a single weekend in August 1971, US President Richard Nixon and a crack team of advisers set in motion developments that would inaugurate a new world order. Though there was little choice but to end the dollar's convertibility into gold, how the US went about it holds lessons that remain valid today.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/nixon-dollar-gold-standard-end-of-bretton-woods-by-jeffrey-e-garten-2021-08