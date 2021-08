Category: World Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 09:45 Hits: 6

Within weeks of returning to Polish domestic politics, former European Council president Donald Tusk has already emerged as the father of the opposition – and with the public support to prove it. At the same time, the country’s illiberal ruling party finds itself on a collision course with just about everyone.

