The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

‘We’ve all lost everything’: California communities rally to help Dixie Fire evacuees

Category: World Hits: 5

‘We’ve all lost everything’: California communities rally to help Dixie Fire evacuees The Dixie Fire has burned more than 515,000 acres (208,000 hectares) in northern California, destroying more than 1,000 homes and continuing to threaten residential areas. Efforts are now under way to provide relief and shelter to those who have been displaced by what has become the second-largest wildfire in the state’s history. FRANCE 24’s Ediz Tiyansan reports from a community centre in the town of Quincy. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210813-we-ve-all-lost-everything-california-communities-rally-to-help-dixie-fire-evacuees

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version