‘We’ve all lost everything’: California communities rally to help Dixie Fire evacuees

The Dixie Fire has burned more than 515,000 acres (208,000 hectares) in northern California, destroying more than 1,000 homes and continuing to threaten residential areas. Efforts are now under way to provide relief and shelter to those who have been displaced by what has become the second-largest wildfire in the state’s history. FRANCE 24’s Ediz Tiyansan reports from a community centre in the town of Quincy.

