Category: World Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 09:19 Hits: 5

French President Emmanuel Macron will stay away from a United Nations conference on racism next month because of concerns about anti-Semitism, his office said on Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210813-macron-to-skip-un-conference-on-racism-due-to-concerns-over-anti-semitism