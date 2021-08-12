'You're an insurrectionist': Trump youth leader trying to profit off debate gets shut down

Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 August 2021 22:50 Hits: 2

Turning Point USAis the conservative scam creation of Charlie Kirk. On the face of it, Turning Point is basically a rehashing of the racist young Republicans organizations of the past. The difference here is that Charlie Kirk has harnessed the young pro-Trump MAGA demographic of suckers to generate his wealth, whereas previous iterations of this “explicitly fascist” type of conservatism usually had to rely on lauding people like Newt Gingrich, Ronald Reagan, and Richard Nixon. Like most pro-Trump types, Kirk has continuously tried, and failed, at pretending his views don’t represent predominantly white supremacist fascism. Kirk has failed to convince anyone because his views represent predominantly white supremacist fascism.

Late Wednesday night, Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California tweeted out a text exchange between himself and Kirk. Kirk was asking whether Swalwell might agree to come on a new Turning Point USAshow entitled Debate Night with Charlie Kirk. Saying that the program would be “an open and honest” affair and a “level playing field,” Kirk then proceeded to ask the best way to make this a reality. Swalwell’s response cut right to the heart of the matter.

Swalwell writes:

1) You’re an insurrectionist. So no. 2) How about you stop lying about the vaccine? You’re going to kill my kids.

That’s an ouch and a f--k off all in one short text reply. Well done, congressman. Swalwell is pointing to the very easy-to-find facts that Kirk and his Turning Point USAgrift machine promoted the Jan. 6 insurrection and boasted they were helping to organize it.

Lest anyone forget, Charlie bused in people who attacked the Capitol with Eric inside. pic.twitter.com/vUMZDscgVR August 12, 2021

Many people on social media used this moment in time to remind everyone of this.

If Charlie Kirk wants to talk, do it in front of the 1/6 commission. He can have the floor! August 12, 2021

Leading up to the Jan. 6 attempted coup d’etat, Kirk could be heard supporting the idea that government officials like Vice President Mike Pence could reject millions of votes that had been cast for Joe Biden over Donald Trump. A couple of days after the insurrection, Kirk deleted the tweet that was boasting about his organization’s participation. On Jan. 11, Kirk’s defense of the insurrection consisted of him saying that most of the people involved weren’t insurrectionists, they were just acting “stupid.”

Over the summer, Kirk’s Turning Point USA began deleting their anti-mask and pro COVID-is-a-hoax social media posts. They did this after Kirk’s Turning Point co-founder Bill Montgomery died from complications of COVID-19.

More recently, Kirk and his Turning Point USA crew have been campaigning against mask mandates by threatening that President Joe Biden is “sending goons DOOR-TO-DOOR to make you take a covid-19 vaccine.” They are also pushing the idea that young adults need not get vaccinated because their risks are lower than dying of the flu—something that is not true. In fact, it is a heinous misrepresentation of what scientists and the data show us.

And let’s not forget how Kirk makes his money.

Charlie Kirk telling blacks they should know their place. pic.twitter.com/Jk9ppRAvIT August 10, 2021

Nothing to see here, just Charlie Kirk saying that patriots should purge queer people. https://t.co/4yYDAeSpPD August 10, 2021

