This Week in Statehouse Action: Hold the Line edition

Welp, y’all, it’s time.

With the Census Bureau’s release of redistricting data this week, the drawing of new congressional and state legislative maps can finally begin.

But … oh, it’s going to be bad.

So bad.

Here’s how, and here’s why.

Get Back In Line: Let’s start some big-picture stuff: One of the reasons the redistricting situation is so dire both for Democrats and for anyone who actually believes in majority rule is the legal landscape, which is drastically different than it was for the last round of redistricting.

Item 1: Preclearance.

For the past several decades, a process known as preclearance (required by Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act) ensured oversight of states with a history of discrimination (mostly in the South but definitely not just in the South) and guarded against district maps that dilute the voting power of communities of color.

But in 2013, the U.S. Supreme Court neutered Section 5, opening the door for abuse this time around.

So for the coming round of redistricting, GOP-controlled legislatures and redistricting commissions don’t have to bother even trying to preserve the voting power of these communities. Sure, lawsuits will likely result in the redrawing of some districts in some states, but these things take time to work their way through the courts. Even though diluting the votes of “minority communities” (the statutory language) remains illegal, several elections will likely have already occurred in these districts by the time judges have a chance to throw out and replace a map because it’s racist.



Item 2: Partisan gerrymandering is now officially a non-starter in federal court.

In 2019, SCOTUS ruled that gerrymandering for partisan gain was not an issue to be decided by federal courts.

This relegated partisan gerrymandering claims to state courts—and only state courts. This also may better equip GOP map drawers to disguise a racist gerrymander as a partisan gerrymander.



Item 3: It could get even worse!

Remember, the above-mentioned SCOTUS decisions happened before the outright conservative takeover of the court, so more decisions that undermine attempts at drawing fair, representative news maps could blow up the process for the coming decade. Two things in particular to keep your eyes peeled for are Decisions that eliminate independent redistricting commissions or their power to draw congressional maps and Decisions that undermine governors’ authority to veto congressional maps.



Item 4: Everything is terrible

Let’s face it, y’all: H.R. 1, the federal legislation that would ban partisan congressional gerrymandering nationwide, is not going to pass the U.S. Senate.

ftr I would absolutely love to be wrong about this

Draw The Line: And now, with the deck already legally stacked against fair, representative state legislative and congressional maps, we turn to the process of actually drawing new district lines.

You may recall my despair after the 2020 elections resulted in Republicans entering this redistricting cycle with a serious advantage: the GOP will draw four or five out of every 10 congressional districts nationwide, while Democrats will only be able to draw fewer than two out of 10. And while percentages/multiples of 10 are nice, it’s worth doing a little math to highlight that Republicans will be drawing 174-218 congressional districts out of 435 and Democrats will be drawing somewhere around … 87. … and this is where I start flashing back to the horrorshow of the 2010 round of redistricting, after that year’s devastating statehouse elections gave Republicans the power to draw just over half of all U.S. House districts (Democrats drew about 10% of them).

And as we stare down the barrel of the 2022 midterms, it’s important to remember how that lopsided control over new maps helped Republicans win the House in 2012 despite the fact that Democratic candidates won more votes that year. The same troubling outcome also came about in several legislatures in key swing states multiple times over the past 10 years.



But anyway, yeah, it’s bad.

Helpfully, my incredibly smart colleagues at Daily Kos Elections have published a pretty amazing comprehensive guide to redistricting across all 50 states, and you should read it.

But as an erudite consumer of this missive, you no doubt understand that not every state demands your attention in all things.

To wit, you can probably figure out all on your own that Alabama’s and Arkansas’ processes are run by the Republicans who run these states, and, well, that’s that.

But what can we expect from, say, Arizona?

Again, this list isn’t comprehensive (that full list lives here), but it’s a good accounting of where Democrats have historically been boned and/or may be boned again for the coming decade.

The upshot of this? Because of gerrymandering alone, Democrats can expect to lose their majority in the U.S. House in 2022 and will be relegated to another decade out of power in many state legislatures.

Behind Enemy Lines: And because maybe you’re not bummed out enough from all that redistricting stuff, here’s the latest on Texas Democrats’ fight to block a GOP voter suppression bill.

Earlier this week, Democratic state Sen. Carol Alvarado attempted to support her House colleagues by filibustering Senate Bill 1, blocking it from even getting to the lower chamber (which still can’t pass legislation because of Dems’ quorum break). She stood—she couldn’t so much as lean against her desk—without taking even a sip of water or the briefest of bathroom breaks for 15 hours and spoke against the legislation.



just thinking about this makes my kidneys hurt

In the end, though, her GOP colleagues waited her out, and on Wednesday, SB1 passed the state Senate on a party-line 18-11 vote.

But as long as House Democrats continue to break quorum, that bill’s not going anywhere.

Realistically, though, how long can this last?

Even if Dems wait out this second 30-day special session, Gov. Greg Abbott can—and likely will—just call another one. And a few Democrats already broke solidarity with their colleagues and returned to the Texas House floor earlier this week, bringing the chamber within single digits of a quorum.



But House Republicans aren’t content to wait out their rebellious counterparts.

GOP House Speaker Dade Phelan has issued civil arrest warrants for 52 missing lawmakers. But they’re not your typical arrest warrants: These will only allow law enforcement to bring those arrested members to the House chamber, not jail, and they won’t face criminal charges. Democrats are fighting the warrants in court, and footage of cops forcibly dragging non-compliant but non-resisting lawmakers into the state capitol will make for some riveting viewing.



The saga continues. Stay tuned!

No Line On The Horizon: As fascinating as all the drama out of Texas is right now, it’s important to keep in mind that the voter suppression push there is part of a larger effort to not only make it harder for certain communities to vote, but also to shift power over election administration itself to partisan (and so far, exclusively GOP-dominated) bodies.

I’ve spent space in previous weeks’ editions on Arizona Republicans stripping their secretary of state of certain powers—but only until the Democrat currently occupying the post (Katie Hobbs) leaves office in 2023—and on Georgia Republicans’ work to replace local election officials in Democratic localities with GOP-approved temporary administrators. But, according to a recent analysis by ABC News (based partly on this handy memo from Protect Democracy, the United States Democracy Center, and Law Forward), Republicans have made similar moves in multiple other states. In Kentucky , where the Republican secretary of state and Democratic governor collaborated in 2020 to give voters absentee and early voting options they'd never had before, the GOP-controlled legislature passed a new law that specifically blocks such coordination during a state of emergency. Beshear vetoed it, but Kentucky is one of those states where a simple majority vote can override his rejection, and Republicans totally did. In Montana , Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed into law a bill barring the governor from changing election procedures unless the legislature signs off on it—an obvious reaction to then-Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, using his emergency powers to authorize counties to conduct all-mail elections for the 2020 elections in an effort to keep folks safe from COVID-19. In Kansas , new laws strip the (currently Democratic) governor of authority to modify election laws and procedures in the event of an emergency and place the (GOP-controlled) legislative coordinating council in charge of determining whether the secretary of state can settle or resolve any litigation regarding elections. In Arkansas , a new law gives the partisan (and GOP-controlled for the foreseeable future) State Board of Election Commissioners broad powers to oversee and challenge election results. This Board also has expanded authority to interfere with county-level election administration (which should remind you of the Georgia situation). In Ohio , state legislative leaders (which are and will remain Republicans for the foreseeable future) gave themselves the power to intervene in legal challenges to election statutes and redistricting maps.



Sigh

Okay, y’all, that’s enough bad news for one week.

I genuinely wish I had sunnier things to report, but it’s important to me that

I keep it really real with you, and

You understand the actual existential threat majoritarian rule and representative democracy face right now.

Keep an eye on the redistricting process in your state (even if it’s not one of the scary places mentioned above).

If nothing else, it’s pretty interesting stuff!

But it’s also super important that your elected officials know that they’re being watched and held accountable as they determine the shape of political power at the state and federal levels for the next ten years.

It’s hot as heck out there, but stay frosty.

We need you.

