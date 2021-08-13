The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

News Roundup: New coup details; Republicans issue new debt ceiling threat

Category: World Hits: 2

In the news today: There's now confirmation that former U.S. attorney Byung Pak resigned his post after refusing to go along with Trump team demands that supported Trump's claims of election "fraud" in Georgia. Trump also intended to fire and replace the acting U.S. attorney general for not supporting the scheme. Republicans lawmakers are again threatening to hold the nation's finances hostage rather than agree to an increase of the "debt ceiling." And yes, that's during a nationwide pandemic.

In the meantime, that Republican state-led pandemic surge only continues to get worse, and the governors responsible for the new surge aren't backing down in their demands that their states take no particular precautions.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

Jan. 6 looked scary, but on Jan. 3 the U.S. came within hours of a coup supported by the DOJ

Republicans give the finger to everyone, declare they won't vote to lift debt ceiling

Greg Abbott, Kristi Noem, and Ron DeSantis are in a race to the bottom. Deaths are just a byproduct

'DeSantis does not have the authority to threaten school districts': Governor named in two lawsuits

The religious far right links arms with Proud Boys in ‘Church at Planned Parenthood’ events

Community Spotlight:

No COVID pandemic could drag me away

PTSD and Covid

Also trending from the community:

Team Kraken Suffers Major Defeat In Dominion Defamation Lawsuit

Engage Native American Voters to Stop Voter Suppression in Arizona

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2045450

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version