Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 August 2021 07:05 Hits: 3

The Taliban have taken control of the city of Ghazni as the US predicts that Kabul may fall within months. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says Berlin will pull all aid to Afghanistan if the Islamists take over.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-taliban-seize-strategic-ghazni-city-reports/a-58836723?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf