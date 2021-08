Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 August 2021 07:22 Hits: 3

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will give its ally Tajikistan $1.1 million to build a new outpost on the Tajik-Afghan border, a senior Russian diplomat was quoted as saying on Thursday, amid growing instability in Afghanistan as U.S.-led troops withdraw. Read full story

