Gov. Cuomo Resigns After Sexual Harassment Probe; Critic Says He Is Still Gaslighting New Yorkers

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 12:11 Hits: 5

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced his resignation, effective August 24, after a week of intense pressure from fellow Democrats for him to step down. Cuomo, who has been in office since 2011, had few allies left after an investigation by New York’s attorney general found he had sexually harassed at least 11 women — allegations he continues to deny. “Governor Cuomo is still gaslighting New Yorkers,” says Yuh-Line Niou, a member of the New York State Assembly representing Manhattan, who says Cuomo must still be impeached. “Impeachment means that New York will not be paying Andrew Cuomo’s pension for the rest of his life. Impeachment means that Governor Cuomo will not be able to run for office again.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/8/11/andrew_cuomo_resignation