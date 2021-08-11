Taliban's Sweeping Offensive in Afghanistan Was Inevitable and Stems from Brutal U.S. War

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 12:44 Hits: 7

The Taliban have continued to seize territory in Afghanistan as the U.S. completes its withdrawal of ground troops from the country, with the militant group now controlling a majority of Afghanistan’s districts and a quarter of provincial capitals. The strength of the Taliban offensive in recent weeks has put the future of Afghanistan’s government in doubt. “This kind of a crisis was inevitable whenever the U.S. pulled out, whether it had been 10 years ago, 19 years ago or 10 years from now,” says foreign policy scholar Phyllis Bennis, a fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies. “This was rooted in the nature of the U.S. occupation that began in 2001.” Congressmember Ro Khanna calls American involvement in Afghanistan a “fool’s errand” that should have ended years earlier.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/8/11/taliban_territory_seizures_afghanistan