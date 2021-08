Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 09:50 Hits: 9

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) is calling on Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov to reject a “false information” bill recently approved by lawmakers, saying that the proposed legislation "imperils” press freedom in the Central Asian nation.

