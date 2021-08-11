The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Didn't even scan the CliffsNotes': Madison Cawthorn mocked over 'moronic' tweet about Orwell's '1984'

North Carolina freshman Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn added to his litany of odd and disturbing acts Tuesday night when he tried to troll liberals by comparing America in 2021 to the dystopian Orwell novel Nineteen Eighty-Four.

It did not go well for the far right wing Trump acolyte who just turned 26.

"1984 is a great fiction novel to read but it seems like it is becoming the reality we are currently living under more and more each day," Cawthorn tweeted.

Many noted that all novels are fiction, others observed it sounded like he's actually never read the book, and some asked what else would one do with a book but read it.





















Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/08/madison-cawthorn-2654627260/

