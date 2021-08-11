'Didn't even scan the CliffsNotes': Madison Cawthorn mocked over 'moronic' tweet about Orwell's '1984'

Category: World Hits: 6
North Carolina freshman Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn added to his litany of odd and disturbing acts Tuesday night when he tried to troll liberals by comparing America in 2021 to the dystopian Orwell novel Nineteen Eighty-Four.
It did not go well for the far right wing Trump acolyte who just turned 26.
"1984 is a great fiction novel to read but it seems like it is becoming the reality we are currently living under more and more each day," Cawthorn tweeted.
Many noted that all novels are fiction, others observed it sounded like he's actually never read the book, and some asked what else would one do with a book but read it.
Translation: "I have never read 1984." https://t.co/8G72sWB1KV
Lol this is how I used to start book reports when I couldn’t find the cliffs notes. https://t.co/xK5FiTVpi7
1) A "fiction novel." 2) He didn't read it. 3) He didn't even scan the Cliff Notes. 4) He can barely read Twitter a… https://t.co/o9ybh0KKT7
not only does this read like it was written by somebody who has never read 1984, but it reads like someone who wasn… https://t.co/3s8BFCWgt9
madison is the kid who didnt do the reading assignment and has to say a bunch of nonsense words to fill up the allo… https://t.co/o6c5vfqfdX
"Fiction novel" https://t.co/uuezHP9PsP
Or, well… https://t.co/02XNb5z6Fn
Am I the only one who read this tweet in a little kid voice? https://t.co/uDRua2a9EN
He 100% hasn't read 1984. https://t.co/X9uLkQnJZo
Truly we can all do anything, as this absolute moronic piece of human garbage is a Representative. Yes you see li… https://t.co/IxMBtfIJRo
The representative’s sophomore copy of the book has been located: https://t.co/TVUQTPX6ho https://t.co/aaT88Okh2W
Tell me you barely passed middle school English without telling me you barely passed middle school English. https://t.co/CTlDXQlJby
...tell me you haven't read 1984, without telling me you haven't read 1984. https://t.co/0vcPgllCrg
This social media tweet post tells me that this man person has never read an actual book publication. https://t.co/2rR47Jo2tK
Tell me you've never read 1984 without saying you've never read 1984. https://t.co/i4kQ4XFiun
