'Didn't even scan the CliffsNotes': Madison Cawthorn mocked over 'moronic' tweet about Orwell's '1984'

North Carolina freshman Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn added to his litany of odd and disturbing acts Tuesday night when he tried to troll liberals by comparing America in 2021 to the dystopian Orwell novel Nineteen Eighty-Four.

It did not go well for the far right wing Trump acolyte who just turned 26.

"1984 is a great fiction novel to read but it seems like it is becoming the reality we are currently living under more and more each day," Cawthorn tweeted.

Many noted that all novels are fiction, others observed it sounded like he's actually never read the book, and some asked what else would one do with a book but read it.





Translation: "I have never read 1984." https://t.co/8G72sWB1KV 1628647011.0





Lol this is how I used to start book reports when I couldn’t find the cliffs notes. https://t.co/xK5FiTVpi7 1628647503.0





1) A "fiction novel." 2) He didn't read it. 3) He didn't even scan the Cliff Notes. 4) He can barely read Twitter a… https://t.co/o9ybh0KKT7 1628648311.0





not only does this read like it was written by somebody who has never read 1984, but it reads like someone who wasn… https://t.co/3s8BFCWgt9 1628647892.0









madison is the kid who didnt do the reading assignment and has to say a bunch of nonsense words to fill up the allo… https://t.co/o6c5vfqfdX 1628648818.0





















Am I the only one who read this tweet in a little kid voice? https://t.co/uDRua2a9EN 1628647872.0





Truly we can all do anything, as this absolute moronic piece of human garbage is a Representative. Yes you see li… https://t.co/IxMBtfIJRo 1628650511.0





The representative’s sophomore copy of the book has been located: https://t.co/TVUQTPX6ho https://t.co/aaT88Okh2W 1628651473.0





Tell me you barely passed middle school English without telling me you barely passed middle school English. https://t.co/CTlDXQlJby 1628647233.0





This social media tweet post tells me that this man person has never read an actual book publication. https://t.co/2rR47Jo2tK 1628651932.0









