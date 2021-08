Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 11:00 Hits: 8

Annalena Baerbock is said to be tough, talented, and very ambitious. But since she was named as Germany's Green Party's candidate for chancellor, she has been struggling to fend off a barrage of attacks.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/could-green-party-leader-annalena-baerbock-become-germany-s-next-angela-merkel/a-57092415?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf