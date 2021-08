Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 09:24 Hits: 6

Footballer Lionel Messi said on Wednesday he was delighted to have signed for French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and that he still had a hunger to win more trophies.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210811-psg-s-lionel-messi-ready-to-work-together-with-teammates-so-we-can-succeed