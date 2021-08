Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 11:30 Hits: 9

Wildfires tearing through forested areas of northern Algeria have killed at least 65 people, state television reported on Wednesday, as some of the most destructive blazes in the country's history continued to rage.

